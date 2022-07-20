Left Menu

Lavrov says Russia's objectives in Ukraine have widened, no longer limited to Donbas

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-07-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 16:11 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Image Credit: ANI
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday that the geographical objectives of Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine are no longer limited to the eastern Donbas region but include a number of other territories, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported.

Lavrov added that Russia's objectives will expand still further if the West delivers long-range weapons to Kyiv.

