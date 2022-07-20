Left Menu

Work to develop Bhatti mine pits into water bodies has begun: L-G Saxena

Delhi Lieutenant Governor L-G V K Saxena on Wednesday said the work to develop mined-out pits at the Bhatti Mines reserve forest area into water bodies has begun.

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V K Saxena on Wednesday said the work to develop mined-out pits at the Bhatti Mines reserve forest area into water bodies has begun.

''Small steps initiate enduring changes! Had directed officials during a visit to Bhatti Mines to identify waterlogging sites in the vicinity & use pipes to pump rainwater into deep mined pits. Glad this exercise to create a waterbody, raise water table & prevent waterlogging has begun,'' the L-G tweeted.

The lieutenant governor had in June directed officials to develop mined-out pits in the rain shadow area of the Bhatti mines reserved forest into water bodies by linking them to neighboring areas which persistently face waterlogging issues.

He had asked the officials to undertake a contour survey of the area to ascertain and map the flow of water in the catchment which would help in the laying of channels leading up to the pits.

The district magistrate of South Delhi was directed to identify waterlogging hotspots in the vicinity so that connecting lines could be laid leading up to the pits.

