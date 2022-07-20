EU diplomats agree new Russia sanctions, target gold - diplomat
European Union diplomats meeting in Brussels on Wednesday agreed a new round of sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine, one person involved in the discussions told Reuters.
The sanctions - due to target gold, as well as more individuals and entities - will take effect after short formal procedures are completed, added the diplomat who spoke under condition of anonymity.
