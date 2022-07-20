Left Menu

EU diplomats agree new Russia sanctions, target gold - diplomat

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 20-07-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 19:50 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

European Union diplomats meeting in Brussels on Wednesday agreed a new round of sanctions against Russia for invading Ukraine, one person involved in the discussions told Reuters.

The sanctions - due to target gold, as well as more individuals and entities - will take effect after short formal procedures are completed, added the diplomat who spoke under condition of anonymity.

