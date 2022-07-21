Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2022 01:09 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 01:09 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says latest EU sanctions against Russia not enough

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Wednesday dismissed as inadequate a seventh round of European Union sanctions against Russia, which is currently being finalized.

"This is not enough and I am telling my partners this frankly. Russia must feel a much higher price for the war to force it to seek peace," he said in a late-night video address.

