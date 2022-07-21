Congress to stage protest outside ED office in Shimla

The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Congress will stage a protest outside the sub-zonal office of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Thursday, its secretary said.

The protest against the federal probe agency summoning Congress president Sonia Gandhi to Delhi for questioning in a money-laundering probe linked to the National Herald-Associated Journals Limited case will be staged outside the ED's Chhota Shimla office around noon, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)