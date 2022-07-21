France eyes further gestures from companies making big profits soon -minister
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 21-07-2022 12:25 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 12:19 IST
The French government is working with companies making big profits in the current environment so that they make further gestures to help the French people cope with soaring inflation, government spokesman Olivier Veran said on Thursday.
Veran told France Info radio he hoped announcements on the matter could come up soon, possibly by the end of this week.
