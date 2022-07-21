Hungary foreign minister to meet Russia's Lavrov on Thurs - state news agency
Reuters | Budapest | Updated: 21-07-2022 17:56 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 17:44 IST
- Country:
- Hungary
Hungary's foreign minister travelled to Moscow on Thursday and will meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, state news agency MTI reported, citing a foreign ministry spokesman.
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto and Lavrov are expected to hold a news conference later on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Alexander Novak
- Hungarian
- Peter Szijjarto
- Russian
- Sergei Lavrov
- Lavrov
- Moscow
- Hungary
Advertisement
ALSO READ
EU chief warns of danger of complete cut-off of Russian gas
EU chief warns of danger of complete cut-off of Russian gas
EU chief Ursula von der Leyen says the bloc needs to prepare for a 'complete cut-off' from Russian gas, reports AP.
WRAPUP 2-'No safe place' from Russian artillery as offensive underway in Ukraine's Donetsk
EXCLUSIVE-Kyiv asks Turkey to probe three more Russian ships it alleges transported stolen grain