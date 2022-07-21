US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq opens higher on upbeat Tesla results
Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2022 19:04 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 19:04 IST
The Nasdaq opened higher on Thursday as electric-car maker Tesla topped Wall Street's profit target, while the S&P 500 and the Dow edged lower.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 48.35 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 31,826.49.
The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.43 points, or 0.11%, at 3,955.47, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 16.50 points, or 0.14%, to 11,914.15 at the opening bell.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Poco C31 joins club of millionaires
FinMin extends duty exemption on raw cotton imports till October 31
GST State Enforcement Wing busts ITC fraud of Rs 311 crore
Delhi records 531 fresh COVID-19 cases, three deaths. Positivity rate stands at 3.13 per cent: Authorities.
Delhi records 531 fresh COVID-19 cases, three deaths