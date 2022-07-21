US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq opens higher on upbeat Tesla results

The Nasdaq opened higher on Thursday as electric-car maker Tesla topped Wall Street's profit target, while the S&P 500 and the Dow edged lower.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 48.35 points, or 0.15%, at the open to 31,826.49.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.43 points, or 0.11%, at 3,955.47, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 16.50 points, or 0.14%, to 11,914.15 at the opening bell.

