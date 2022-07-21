AAP govt to organise special camp Friday to expedite development works in villages of Delhi

The AAP government will organise a special camp in the Delhi Secretariat on Friday to expedite works related to the development of villages in the national capital, Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai said on Thursday.

After chairing a high-level review meeting with officials of the Delhi Village Development Board, he said the camp will ensure on-spot settlement or approval of ongoing projects and pending proposals related to development works in villages of Delhi.

Officials of the Delhi Jal Board, Development Department, Delhi Village Development Board, MCD, Irrigation and Flood Control Department and others will participate in the special camp, Rai said.

''The Arvind Kejriwal government is committed to providing all necessary amenities to the people living in Delhi's villages. So, the government will organise a special camp at Delhi Secretariat on July 22 for the work related to the development of the villages of Delhi. ''All the agencies are directed to bring files related to pending projects with them for on-the-spot approval,'' Rai said in a statement.

The focus will be on earliest disposal of village development projects such as roads, drains, water bodies, community centres, parks, crematoriums, and sports fields among others.

''The special camp will be organized based on parliamentary constituencies and seven counters will be set up. At each counter, cases of 10 assembly constituencies will be dealt with by officers of the departments and agencies concerned,'' Rai said.

