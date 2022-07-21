Rajasthan policeman held for graft

A sub-inspector of the Rajasthan Police was arrested while accepting a bribe of Rs 1 lakh in Sikar district on Thursday, officials said.

Subhash Chand, posted at Neem ka Thana Kotwali police station had demanded the money from a man in return for not naming him in an FIR.

The man approached the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and after verification of his complaint, a trap was laid and the accused caught red-handed while taking the bribe, they said.

Chand has been arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, Director General of ACB B L Soni said.

