Monsoon session of Haryana Assembly to begin from August 8

The monsoon session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha will commence from August 8.

The state cabinet, which met here on Thursday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, accorded approval for it.

The Business Advisory Committee of the assembly will decide the duration of the session, an official statement said.

