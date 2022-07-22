Russia says latest EU sanctions will hurt global economy, security
Updated: 22-07-2022
Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday said that the latest round of European Union sanctions were illegitimate and would have "devastating consequences" for security and parts of the global economy.
"The European Union is continuing to drive itself into a dead end with enviable persistence," ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.
