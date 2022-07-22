U.S. files new labor complaint against auto-parts plant in Mexico
The U.S. government on Thursday asked Mexico to review whether workers at an auto parts plant in northern Mexico, owned by U.S.-based VU Manufacturing, were being denied their rights of free association and collective bargaining under the terms of a regional trade pact.
The request by the Labor Department and U.S. Trade Representative's Office to probe the facility in the border state of Coahuila marks the fifth U.S. labor complaint under the 2020 United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) that replaced NAFTA.
