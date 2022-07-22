Left Menu

Jan. 6 committee to hold additional hearings in September -Cheney

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-07-2022 05:47 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 05:47 IST
The committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol will hold additional hearings in September as new evidence and witnesses continue to pour in, the panel's vice chair, Representative Liz Cheney, said at the start of Thursday night's hearing.

"Doors have opened, new subpoenas have been issued, and the dam has begun to break," said Cheney, one of only two Republicans on the panel.

