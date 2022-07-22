Left Menu

LG recommends CBI probe into Delhi govt's excise policy: Officials

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-07-2022 11:06 IST | Created: 22-07-2022 11:05 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Delhi LG VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the Kejriwal government's Excise Policy, 2021-22, over alleged violations of rules and procedural lapses, officials said on Friday.

The CBI inquiry was recommended on Delhi Chief Secretary's report filed earlier this month, showing prima facie violations of GNCTD Act 1991, Transaction of Business Rules (ToBR)-1993, Delhi Excise Act-2009, and Delhi Excise Rules-2010, they said.

Apart from this there were also ''deliberate and gross procedural lapses'' to provide post tender ''undue benefits to liquor licensees'', said the officials.

The new Excise policy 2021-22 was implemented on November 17 last year under which retail licenses were given to private bidders for 849 vends across the city divided into 32 zones.

Many liquor stores failed to open for being located in non-confirming areas of the city. Several such vends were sealed by the municipal corporations, they said.

The BJP and Congress had vociferously opposed the policy and lodged complaints with the LG as well as central agencies for a probe into it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

