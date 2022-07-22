Russia taking hundreds of casualties daily in Ukraine war- U.S. official
2022-07-22
The United States believes that Russia's military is sustaining hundreds of casualties a day in its war in Ukraine, including having lost thousands of lieutenants and captains in total, a senior U.S. defense official said on Friday.
The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said that the United States also believed that Ukraine had destroyed more than 100 "high-value" Russian targets inside Ukraine, including command posts, ammunition depots, and air-defense sites.
