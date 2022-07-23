Left Menu

Teacher suspended for molesting girl student

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 23-07-2022 19:21 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 19:21 IST
Teacher suspended for molesting girl student
A teacher of a government-run high school in Odisha's Kendrapara district was suspended on Saturday for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl student of the educational institution, officials said.

The teenager's father filed a complaint against the teacher, alleging that the class 10 student was molested on the school premises.

''We investigated the matter and the teacher was suspended after prima facie evidence was found against him,'' District Education Officer Sanjeev Singh said.

A case has been lodged case against the teacher under Section 354 (outraging modesty) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

''The suspect is absconding,'' Mahakalapada police station inspector Manoranjan Chaudhury said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

