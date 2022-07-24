Two teenagers drowned, three rescued
The deceased were identified as Rohit Bunkar 14 and Manish Gupta 14, both residents of Vishwakarma Industrial Area here. He said that bodies will be handed over to family members after post mortem.
- Country:
- India
Two teenagers drowned and three others were rescued on Sunday morning when they had gone to take bath in a pond on the outskirts of Jaipur, police said.
The incident happened near Aakda village, while two boys slipped into deep waters of the pond, three others were rescued with the help of villagers, Rameshwar Lal, sub-Inspector at Daulatpura police station said. The deceased were identified as Rohit Bunkar (14) and Manish Gupta (14), both residents of Vishwakarma Industrial Area here. He said that bodies will be handed over to family members after post-mortem.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Northern Zonal Council meeting, chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah, begins in Jaipur
Jaipur: Two die by suicide in separate cases
35 of 47 issues resolved in Northern Zonal Council meeting in Jaipur
MP: After 3 hour search, bomb threat call for Jaipur-Secunderabad Express turns out to be hoax
Three Thai women held at Jaipur airport with Rs 90 lakh gold