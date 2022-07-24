Left Menu

Two teenagers drowned, three rescued

The deceased were identified as Rohit Bunkar 14 and Manish Gupta 14, both residents of Vishwakarma Industrial Area here. He said that bodies will be handed over to family members after post mortem.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-07-2022 15:47 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 15:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two teenagers drowned and three others were rescued on Sunday morning when they had gone to take bath in a pond on the outskirts of Jaipur, police said.

The incident happened near Aakda village, while two boys slipped into deep waters of the pond, three others were rescued with the help of villagers, Rameshwar Lal, sub-Inspector at Daulatpura police station said. The deceased were identified as Rohit Bunkar (14) and Manish Gupta (14), both residents of Vishwakarma Industrial Area here. He said that bodies will be handed over to family members after post-mortem.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

