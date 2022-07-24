Mumbai: One more arrested in connection with Dharavi man's killing

The Mumbai police have made another arrest in connection with the death of a 25-year-old man who was killed in Dharavi area of the city, an official said on Sunday. Residents of Kamraj Nagar gathered in the vicinity of the police station and demanded the arrest of two more persons involved in the killing, claiming that the CCTV footage showed four persons attacking the victim.

Vishalraj Nadar, a kabaddi player, was allegedly bludgeoned to death during a scuffle with Mallesh Chitankadi (32) in Kamraj Nagar in the early hours of Saturday, the official said.

Chitankadi had allegedly smashed Nadar's head with a cricket stump during the fight, he said.

The police had nabbed one of the accused within an hour of the incident, while another accused was apprehended subsequently, the official said. An FIR under section 302 (murder) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and Maharashtra Police Act has been registered against the two arrested accused, he said.

The police were verifying the role of two other persons who were present at the scene, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)