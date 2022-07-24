Left Menu

Houthi report says flash floods in Yemen leave 9 dead

PTI | Sanaa | Updated: 24-07-2022 17:57 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 17:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Yemen

Heavy seasonal rains drove flash floods through Yemen and left at least nine people dead, official media reported Sunday.

The casualties were reported in the capital of Sanaa and the southwestern province of Dhamar, where it began raining late last week, the Houthi-run Sanaa Radio said.

Both Sanaa and Dhamar are held by the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels who have been warring since 2014 with the internationally recognized government which is aided by a Saudi-led coalition.

In Dhamar, at least six people were killed when floods swept their vehicles late Saturday, the report said.

Three more children were dead after heavy rains damaged their home in the capital's district of Moaeen, it said, and a fourth child was critically injured.

Yemen, the Arab world's poorest country, is located at the southern corner of the Arabian Peninsula, overlooking the Red Sea and the Arabian Sea.

