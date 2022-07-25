Kanwayiya injured after being hit by car

A 30-year-old Kanwar Yatra pilgrim was injured on Sunday after being struck by a car on the Jasrana-Etah road in this district, police said.

Jasrana Circle Officer (CO) Anvesh Kumar said the injured pilgrim has been identified as Bahadur Singh.

The CO said Singh was hospitalised, but now he is out of danger.

