Kremlin: Russian strikes on Odesa port don't impact grain exports

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 25-07-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 14:42 IST
Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin said on Monday that a Russian cruise missile strike against the port of Odesa in southern Ukraine would not affect the export of grain.

In a conference call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia had targeted military infrastructure in a missile strike on Saturday, just hours after Kyiv and Moscow had signed a landmark deal to restart crucial grain exports from Ukraine. "These strikes are connected exclusively with military infrastructure," Peskov said.

"They are in no way related to infrastructure that is used for the export of grain. This should not affect - and will not affect - the beginning of shipments."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

