BRIEF-UK's Union Plans Strike At Foinaven vessel

UK'S UNITE UNION:

* CONFIRMS ITS MEMBERS OPERATING FOINAVEN FLOATING PRODUCTION, STORAGE AND OFFLOADING VESSEL (FPSO) HAVE VOTED TO TAKE STRIKE ACTION

* SAYS 96% VOTED FOR STRIKE ACTION ON AN 84% TURNOUT, CONTINUOUS STRIKE ACTION IS NOW SCHEDULED TO TAKE PLACE FROM 5 AUGUST

