Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti accuses former President Ram Nath Kovind of spreading BJP's agenda

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday took a jibe at "outgoing president" Ram Nath Kovind and accused him saying that he fulfilled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s political agenda at the cost of the Constitution.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 16:28 IST
Mehbooba Mufti accuses former President Ram Nath Kovind of spreading BJP's agenda
PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday took a jibe at "outgoing president" Ram Nath Kovind and accused him saying that he fulfilled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s political agenda at the cost of the Constitution. Taking to Twitter, the PDP chief site Mufti slammed the former president for the scrapping of Article 370, CAA.

"The outgoing President leaves behind a legacy where the Indian Constitution was trampled upon umpteenth times. Be it scrapping of Article 370, CAA or the unabashed targeting of minorities and Dalits, he fulfilled BJPs political agenda all at the cost of the Indian Constitution," tweeted Mufti. Her remarks came before NDA's candidate Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India in New Delhi today.

President Murmu was officially declared the 15th President of the country after the conclusion of the counting of votes on Thursday. The term of President Ram Nath Kovind ended on Sunday.

Murmu is the first member of the tribal community and the second woman to hold the top Constitutional post in the country. She was the first woman Governor of Jharkhand and served in the post from 2015 to 2021. Born in a poor tribal family in the village of Mayurbhanj, a backward district in Odisha, Murmu completed her studies despite challenging circumstances. She taught at Shri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre, Rairangpur.

She has also served as a minister in Odisha. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch?

Heads up, skywatchers! Perseid meteor shower is here: Where and how to watch...

 Global
2
Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude photographs on social media: Official.

Mumbai Police register FIR against Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh over nude p...

 India
3
Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

Close shave: Two Pak planes escape mid-air collision

 Pakistan
4
NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years from Earth

NASA's Chandra telescope tells story of a runaway star about 440 light-years...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022