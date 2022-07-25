President Kenyatta commends State House staff for dedication

President Uhuru Kenyatta has commended State House staff for their commitment and dedication to serving the nation.

President Kenyatta thanked them for the role they played in helping him to deliver on his mandate as Head of State.

"On my own behalf, the First Lady and my entire family, we are grateful to all of you, all departments of State House, for we have worked very well together. We shall miss each one of you, and we will carry fond memories of working together in the service of our nation."

"It has, indeed, been a great pleasure and a great joy working with you because if you are working in an environment where you are happy, you are also able to deliver," President Kenyatta said.

The Head of State spoke at State House, Nairobi, on Sunday after attending a special thanksgiving prayer and worship service to mark his and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta's successful 10-year tenure.

The interfaith prayer service was attended by State House staff from all State Houses and State Lodges led by State House Comptroller Mr. Kinuthia Mbugua and Chief of Staff in the Office of the First Lady Ms. Constance Gakonyo.

President Kenyatta urged those who will remain at State House to support the incoming administration and serve with zeal so as to keep propelling the nation to greater heights in development.

"The Government, the country cannot stop. It will move on. We took the mantle from others and we shall pass it on to others because the country must move forward.

"Just like the way we found many of you here, we shall leave many of you here. Mine is to request you to accord the same cooperation to the new administration. Help them to achieve more milestones so that our country can move forward," the President said.

Speaking during the occasion, Head of Public Service Dr. Joseph Kinyua pointed out that President Kenyatta's vision and leadership saw the country make great strides in development.

Dr. Kinyua cited the Stand Gauge Railway (SGR) and the Nairobi Expressway as some of the legacy projects of President Kenyatta that will benefit the country for generations.

On his part, State House Comptroller Mr. Mbugua highlighted the transformation of State House under President Kenyatta's leadership that has made it a more conducive place to work in.

"You have shown us how to serve. Your generosity and your openness to other Kenyans and your care for their welfare, your patriotism, these are lasting example you and the First Lady left for posterity. You have been our model of what a leader can and should be. Your legacy is seen, your example will always remain in our hearts," Mr. Mbugua said.

In his sermon, African Inland Church (AIC) Kenya Bishop Abraham Mulwa commended President Kenyatta for his steadfastness and commitment serving the nation.

"You have dedicated your time, energy and intellect in the service of this nation. You're a victor. You're all victors. Don't be held back by your doubters. You've done well. Move on with your heads held high, and never be afraid to offer yourselves again for the service and prosperity of your country. Don't tire," Bishop Mulwa said.

Several senior Government officials including Cabinet Secretary Margaret Kobia and Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director-General Mohamed Badi among others also attended the prayer service.

