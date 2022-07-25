UP Police carries out raids to nab Mukhtar Ansari's son, wife

Police on Monday raided several places in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur to nab the wife and a son of mafia-turned politician Mukhtar Ansari.

However, both could not be found.

Circle Officer (City) Dhananjay Mishra said they raided the places of residence of Abbas Ansari and Afsha and their relatives in Ghazipur city, Yusufpur and Mohammadabad.

He said a godown located in the Dakshin Tola police station area was declared a property constructed through illegal means by Mukhtar Ansari and it was taken over by the government.

Mukhtar's wife Afsha, his brother-in-law and another aide are accused in the case. A non-bailable warrant was issued against the accused but Afsha did not appear in the court.

Mishra said that Mukhtar's elder son Abbas Ansari had used objectionable language against officials while campaigning during the Assembly elections, following which a case was registered against him.

A court had issued summons to him a number of times but he did not appear before it. Hence, efforts are being made to arrest him, Mishra added.

