3 members of Hindu outfit taken in custody for bid to recite Hanuman Chalisa at shopping complex

Three members of a Hindu outfit were taken into custody by police when they arrived at a shopping complex here to recite the Hanuman Chalisa, after a video showing a man offering namaz there surfaced on social media, according to officials.

The video showing the man offering namaz allegedly at the shopping complex prompted police to launch an investigation.

Police said three members of the Hindu Jagran Manch, including its city unit chief Sachin Sirohi, reached S2S Square Complex located on Garh Road to recite the Hanuman Chalisa after the video surfaced.

They were taken into custody, Nauchandi police station incharge Jitendra Kumar Singh said.

Meerut Circle Officer (CO) Devesh Singh told PTI that the veracity of the video is being ascertained.

District convener of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT cell, Digvijay Singh, had tweeted the video, claiming namaz was offered at the shopping complex.

He also tagged it to the Meerut police and the district magistrate.

The Meerut police in a tweet said the Nauchandi police station incharge has been asked to investigate the matter.

The police station incharge said according to information received so far, some work was being carried out at a shop in the complex and the man might have offered prayers then.

Earlier, a similar incident at the recently inaugurated Lulu Mall in Lucknow had sparked a major controversy, forcing police to make arrests for offering prayers in an ''unauthorised manner''.

