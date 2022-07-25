Brother-in-law kills 25-yr-old widow with hammer on suspicion of affair

A man was arrested for killing his widowed sister-in-law with a hammer on suspicion of having an affair, police said on Monday.

The 25-year-old woman identified as Twinkle is survived by three kids.

Circle Officer, Loni, Rajneesh Upadhyay said that Twinkle was married to Gaurav, a native of Khanpur village of Jaani police station area of Meerut district, in 2017. Her husband died in a truck accident in 2021.

After seeing his sister-in-law talking on the phone frequently, accused Abhishek started doubting her character. On Sunday night he reached her room on the first floor and indiscriminately hit her head with a hammer and slit her body at several points, police said.

Abhishek has been arrested and a hammer was recovered from the house.

Twinkle's body has been sent for post-mortem, police added.

