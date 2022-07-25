Pope apologizes in Canada for "evil" of residential indigenous schools

Pope Francis on Monday made good on a promise to apologize to Canada's native people on their home land for the Church's role in schools where indigenous children were abused, branding forced cultural assimilation "evil" and a "disastrous error".

Speaking near the site of a former school, Francis apologized for Christian support of the "colonizing mentality" of the times. He called for a "serious investigation" of the so-called residential schools and more assistance to help survivors and descendants heal.

