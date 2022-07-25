Pope apologizes in Canada for "evil" of residential indigenous schools
Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2022 23:02 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 23:02 IST
Pope Francis on Monday made good on a promise to apologize to Canada's native people on their home land for the Church's role in schools where indigenous children were abused, branding forced cultural assimilation "evil" and a "disastrous error".
Speaking near the site of a former school, Francis apologized for Christian support of the "colonizing mentality" of the times. He called for a "serious investigation" of the so-called residential schools and more assistance to help survivors and descendants heal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Canada will return repaired turbine for Nord Stream 1, expand sanctions on Russia
Canada to release equipment for Russia-Germany gas pipeline
Canada to return repaired Nord Stream 1 turbine, expand sanctions on Russia
Canada to return repaired Nord Stream 1 turbine, expand sanctions on Russia
Rogers CEO apologises after Canada outage; services restored