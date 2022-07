Japan carried out death sentence for 2008 Akihabara mass murderer -NHK

The Japanese government carried out the death sentence of a man who went on a stabbing rampage in 2008, broadcaster NHK reported on Tuesday, citing government sources.

The man, Tomohiro Kato, ran a truck into a busy Tokyo shopping district before going on a stabbing rampage, killing seven people and injuring 10.

