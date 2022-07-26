BRIEF-Hong Kong Will "Absolutely Not" Decouple Its Currency From The U.S. Dollar, City's Finance Chief Says - SCMP
July 25 (Reuters) -
* HONG KONG WILL “ABSOLUTELY NOT” DECOUPLE ITS CURRENCY FROM THE US DOLLAR, CITY’S FINANCE CHIEF SAYS - SCMP Source text: [https://bit.ly/3S4YTyb]
