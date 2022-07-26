Left Menu

BRIEF-Hong Kong Will "Absolutely Not" Decouple Its Currency From The U.S. Dollar, City's Finance Chief Says - SCMP

Reuters | Updated: 26-07-2022 07:22 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 07:22 IST
BRIEF-Hong Kong Will "Absolutely Not" Decouple Its Currency From The U.S. Dollar, City's Finance Chief Says - SCMP

July 25 (Reuters) -

* HONG KONG WILL “ABSOLUTELY NOT” DECOUPLE ITS CURRENCY FROM THE US DOLLAR, CITY’S FINANCE CHIEF SAYS - SCMP Source text: [https://bit.ly/3S4YTyb]

