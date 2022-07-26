President Murmu pays homage to martyrs on Kargil Vijay Diwas

President Droupadi Murmu paid tributes to the martyrs and brave soldiers who fought in the 1999 Kargil War against Pakistan on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas on Tuesday. President Murmu, who assumed the office a day ago, termed the day as a "symbol of extraordinary valour."

"Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of extraordinary valour, valour and determination of our armed forces. I bow to all the brave soldiers who laid down their lives to protect Mother India. All the countrymen will always be indebted to them and their family members. Jai Hind!," President Murmu wrote on Twitter. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to Twitter to salute all brave sons of the country.

"Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of pride and glory of Maa Bharati. On this occasion, my salute to all the brave sons of the country who have accomplished their valor in the defense of the motherland. Jai Hind!," PM Modi wrote on Twitter. Each year, Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated on July 26 to honour the valour and sacrifice of the soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty during the Kargil War.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at Kargil War Memorial in Drass, to pay tribute to the soldiers who lost their lives. The Indian Armed Forces defeated Pakistan on July 26, 1999. Since then, the day is celebrated as 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' to rekindle the pride and valour of the soldiers who took part in Operation Vijay. The day marks the victory of Indian soldiers in recapturing the mountain heights that were occupied by the Pakistani Army on July 26, 1999, known as the Kargil War.

The Kargil War was fought between May 8, 1999, to July 26, 1999, against Pakistan intruders, who in the winters of 1998 transgressed into the Indian territory across the Line of Control and occupied fortified defences overlooking the NH 1A in Kargil's Drass and Batalik Sectors of the Ladakh region with a nefarious aim of dominating all military and civil movements on the highway. Braving unprecedented hardships, overcoming the hazards of near impossible terrain and severe climatic conditions, brave gallant soldiers launched valiant attacks on well-fortified defended localities with relentless valour and enthusiasm, thus attaining an astounding victory.

On July 24, several bands performed at a musical show titled "Ek Sham Shahidon ke Naam" in Drass town to pay tribute to Kargil war heroes.Locals and Indian army personnel took part in the music event. Earlier on Sunday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the abrogation of Article 370 has brought a new dawn of hope to the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"India has become a strong and confident nation which is well-equipped to protect its people from anyone who tries to cast an evil eye," said Rajnath Singh during an event organised to commemorate 'Kargil Vijay Diwas' in Jammu on Sunday. (ANI)

