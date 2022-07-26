Malaysia condemns Myanmar executions, sees as crime against humanity - minister

Malaysia condemns the Myanmar junta's execution of four activists and sees the action as a crime against humanity, its foreign minister said on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah also told a news conference that Myanmar should not be allowed to send political representatives to any international ministerial-level meetings, and that the junta was making a mockery of ASEAN's 5-point peace plan.

