Malaysia condemns Myanmar executions, sees as crime against humanity - minister
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 26-07-2022 12:58 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 12:56 IST
- Country:
- Malaysia
Malaysia condemns the Myanmar junta's execution of four activists and sees the action as a crime against humanity, its foreign minister said on Tuesday.
Foreign Minister Saifuddin Abdullah also told a news conference that Myanmar should not be allowed to send political representatives to any international ministerial-level meetings, and that the junta was making a mockery of ASEAN's 5-point peace plan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Malaysia
- junta
- Myanmar
- ASEAN
- Saifuddin Abdullah
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Myanmar junta leader to visit Moscow, plans space and nuclear meetings -RIA
Malaysia's Petronas to fight seizure of Luxembourg assets
Malaysia obtains stay order against $15 bln award to late sultan's heirs
Indonesia imposes temporary freeze on sending migrant workers to Malaysia
FEATURE-Jungle in heart of Malaysia's capital hunts corporate cash to thrive