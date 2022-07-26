Left Menu

U.S. basketball star Griner returns to Russian court in drugs trial

U.S. officials and prominent athletes argue the 31-year-old has been wrongly detained and have called for her to be released immediately. Russian authorities do not consider Griner's detention illegal and say the case against her is not political despite Moscow's fraught relations with Washington.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-07-2022 13:14 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 13:11 IST
U.S. basketball star Griner returns to Russian court in drugs trial
Brittney Griner Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner appeared at a Russian court on Tuesday for the fifth hearing of her trial on drug charges that could carry a jail sentence of up to 10 years.

Griner, a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) star who has played in Russia during the league's offseason, was escorted into the defendant's cage in a courtroom at the Khimki District Court outside Moscow, bending down to avoid banging her head against the door frame. Wearing round-rimmed glasses and a black sweatshirt, Griner shook hands with her lawyers before taking a seat in a packed courtroom.

The two-time Olympic champion was arrested at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport on Feb. 17 after vape cartridges containing hashish oil were found in her baggage. Griner, who appealed to U.S. President Joe Biden to secure her release, has pled guilty but denied she intended to break Russian law.

Her case comes at a time when ties between Washington and Moscow are at their worst in decades over Russia's military intervention in Ukraine. U.S. officials and prominent athletes argue the 31-year-old has been wrongly detained and have called for her to be released immediately.

Russian authorities do not consider Griner's detention illegal and say the case against her is not political despite Moscow's fraught relations with Washington.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

Ashok Leyland expands AVTR tractor range

 India
2
Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is now critical

Finding their song: Reviving the declining western chorus frog population is...

 Canada
3
Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

Wet regions harbor dangerous germs: Study

 United States
4
Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

Sun keeps some asteroids looking young, finds NASA's OSIRIS-REx mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022