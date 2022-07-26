Monitoring centre for Ukrainian grain exports to open in Istanbul on Wednesday -Turkey
Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 26-07-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 16:42 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
A joint coordination centre (JCC) for Ukrainian grain exports under a U.N.-brokered deal will be opened in a ceremony in Istanbul on Wednesday, Turkey's defence ministry said on Tuesday.
Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations signed the accord last week to resume Ukraine's grain exports, which had stalled after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of its neighbour. All parties will appoint representatives at the JCC to monitor the implementation of the plan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Istanbul
- United Nations
- Ukraine
- Russia
- defence ministry
- Turkey
- Ukrainian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 2-Russia launches widespread shelling ahead of new assault, says Ukraine
Gazprom's exports to Europe via Ukraine down at 39.4 mcm on Monday
Europe on edge as Nord Stream Russian gas link enters planned shutdown
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine hit by widespread Russian shelling, apartment toll rises to 18