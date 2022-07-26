Monitoring centre for Ukrainian grain exports to open in Istanbul on Wednesday -Turkey

A joint coordination centre (JCC) for Ukrainian grain exports under a U.N.-brokered deal will be opened in a ceremony in Istanbul on Wednesday, Turkey's defence ministry said on Tuesday.

Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations signed the accord last week to resume Ukraine's grain exports, which had stalled after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of its neighbour. All parties will appoint representatives at the JCC to monitor the implementation of the plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)