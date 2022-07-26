Left Menu

Monitoring centre for Ukrainian grain exports to open in Istanbul on Wednesday -Turkey

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 26-07-2022 17:05 IST | Created: 26-07-2022 16:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Turkey

A joint coordination centre (JCC) for Ukrainian grain exports under a U.N.-brokered deal will be opened in a ceremony in Istanbul on Wednesday, Turkey's defence ministry said on Tuesday.

Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations signed the accord last week to resume Ukraine's grain exports, which had stalled after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of its neighbour. All parties will appoint representatives at the JCC to monitor the implementation of the plan.

