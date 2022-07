BRIEF-Ukraine's Naftogaz Unit Kondor Finance Says Working With Relevant Parties To Launch Further Consent Solicitation Process

* UKRAINE'S NAFTOGAZ UNIT KONDOR FINANCE - AT MEETING HELD EARLIER TODAY IN RESPECT OF 2022 NOTES, MEETING WAS QUORATE AND PROPOSALS WERE NOT APPROVED

* UKRAINE'S NAFTOGAZ UNIT KONDOR FINANCE - AT MEETINGS HELD EARLIER TODAY IN RESPECT OF THE 2024 NOTES AND THE 2026 NOTES, NEITHER MEETING WAS QUORATE * KONDOR FINANCE - AT REQUEST OF NAFTOGAZ, ON 25 JULY 2022, WORKING WITH RELEVANT PARTIES TO LAUNCH FURTHER CONSENT SOLICITATION PROCESS

* KONDOR FINANCE - TERMS OF NEXT CONSENT SOLICITATION PROCESS HAVE BEEN PRESCRIBED BY CABINET OF MINISTERS OF UKRAINE THROUGH THE RESOLUTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)