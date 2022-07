BRIEF-Ukraine's Naftogaz Says Indicated Availability Of Necessary funds To Cover Eurobond Payments In Letter To Govt

* NAFTOGAZ SAYS IN OFFICIAL LETTER TO UKRAINE GOVERNMENT, INDICATED THE AVAILABILITY OF THE NECESSARY FUNDS IN ITS ACCOUNTS TO COVER EUROBOND PAYMENTS

* NAFTOGAZ- UKRAINE CABINET NOW ASSUMES FULL RESPONSIBILITY FOR RAISING FUNDS NECESSARY FOR IMPORT OF NATURAL GAS FOR 2022-2023 HEATING SEASON * NAFTOGAZ - UKRAINE CABINET FAILED TO PROVIDE PERMISSION FOR CO TO FULFILL PAYMENT OBLIGATIONS TO EUROBOND HOLDERS FOR EITHER 2022 OR 2024 ISSUE Source text - https://bit.ly/3ow8iRT

