Singapore grants further 14-day stay for former Sri Lankan president -paper
Reuters | Updated: 27-07-2022 09:06 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 09:06 IST
Singapore has granted another stay of 14 days to former Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, the city state's Straits Times newspaper said on Wednesday.
A short-term visit pass issued when Rajapaksa arrived on a private visit two weeks ago has been extended by 14 days, the paper said.
