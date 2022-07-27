Singapore extends ex-Sri Lankan prez Rajapaksa's visit pass by 14 days: Report
- Country:
- Singapore
The Singapore government has issued a new visa to ex-Sri Lankan president Gotabaya Rajapaksa, extending his stay in the country by another 14 days till August 11, a media report said on Wednesday.
Rajapaksa arrived in Singapore on a private visit from the Maldives after fleeing his country.
Rajapaksa has been issued a new visa, extending his stay here till August 11. His visit pass has been extended by 14 days, The Straits Times reported.
Rajapaksa, 73, fled Sri Lanka after the July 9 uprising when people broke into the President's House after months of public protests against him for mishandling the country's worst economic crisis since 1948.
He first fled to the Maldives on July 13 and from there he proceeded to Singapore the next day.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maldives
- Gotabaya Rajapaksa
- The Straits Times
- Sri Lanka
- Sri Lankan
- Singapore
- House
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka crisis: UN calls for dialogue to ensure smooth govt transition
Former minister Basil Rajapaksa tries to flee Sri Lanka, stopped from boarding flight to Dubai
Sri Lankan President signs resignation letter, parliament to make public announcement tomorrow
Sri Lanka president's brother stopped from flying out as anger surges
Sri Lanka observes day of national mourning for Japanese ex-PM Abe