Egypt, IMF working to 'resolve differences' -finance minister to Al-Arabiya

Egypt and the International Monetary Fund are working to "resolve differences" in ongoing negotiations, Finance Minister Mohamed Maiit told Al-Arabiya on Wednesday.

The lender had said on Tuesday in an evaluation of a $5.2 billion stand-by arrangement agreed with Egypt in 2020 that the country needed to make "decisive progress" on fiscal and structural reform.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)