Egypt, IMF working to 'resolve differences' -finance minister to Al-Arabiya

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 27-07-2022 15:33 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 15:24 IST
Egypt, IMF working to 'resolve differences' -finance minister to Al-Arabiya
  • Egypt

Egypt and the International Monetary Fund are working to "resolve differences" in ongoing negotiations, Finance Minister Mohamed Maiit told Al-Arabiya on Wednesday.

The lender had said on Tuesday in an evaluation of a $5.2 billion stand-by arrangement agreed with Egypt in 2020 that the country needed to make "decisive progress" on fiscal and structural reform.

