Court sentences 3 persons to life imprisonment for killing a man

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 27-07-2022 19:26 IST | Created: 27-07-2022 19:26 IST
A court in Jharkhand's Palamu district on Wednesday sentenced three persons to life imprisonment for killing a man five years ago.

District and Sessions Judge Abhimanyu Kumar sentenced Vinay Giri, Vinod Giri and Nandan Giri to life imprisonment and also slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on each of them for killing Surendra Giri in March 2017.

As per the FIR, the victim's mother, wife and sister-in-law were watering their field in Juru village on March 13, 2017, when their water supply pipe was cut off by the convicts.

The victim's mother reprimanded them for cutting the water supply pipe. They then beat up all the three women as well as Surendra and injured them.

Surendra succumbed to his injuries in course of treatment in the local hospital.

