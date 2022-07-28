Russia says prisoner exchange talks with U.S. ongoing, no concrete results yet
Negotiations between Moscow and Washington on exchanging prisoners are ongoing, but have not yielded any results yet, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he will speak with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov by phone in the coming days and press him to respond to an offer Washington has made to secure the release of American citizens detained by Moscow.
