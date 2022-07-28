Left Menu

Teacher abducted after accusing school manager's husband of raping her

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 28-07-2022 15:58 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 15:32 IST
Teacher abducted after accusing school manager's husband of raping her
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 22-year-old teacher was allegedly abducted after she accused the husband of her school manager here of raping her, police said on Thursday.

The police said the woman is still missing and the accused is yet to be arrested.

The man, a resident of a village under Tilhar police station, took the teacher to Shahjahanpur for some work where he raped her in a hotel and recorded a video of the crime, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said citing the FIR.

Police said the accused repeatedly exploited her by threatening to kill her family members and make the video viral if she told anyone about the incident.

When the woman told her family about the incident two days ago, they went to the man's house. However, they were threatened and sent back. Following this an FIR was lodged on Wednesday night, they said.

The accused allegedly abducted the woman from her house when he got to know about the police complaint, the SP said.

A case was lodged against the man under sections 376 (rape), 366 (kidnapping), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022