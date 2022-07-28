Teacher abducted after accusing school manager's husband of raping her

A 22-year-old teacher was allegedly abducted after she accused the husband of her school manager here of raping her, police said on Thursday.

The police said the woman is still missing and the accused is yet to be arrested.

The man, a resident of a village under Tilhar police station, took the teacher to Shahjahanpur for some work where he raped her in a hotel and recorded a video of the crime, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said citing the FIR.

Police said the accused repeatedly exploited her by threatening to kill her family members and make the video viral if she told anyone about the incident.

When the woman told her family about the incident two days ago, they went to the man's house. However, they were threatened and sent back. Following this an FIR was lodged on Wednesday night, they said.

The accused allegedly abducted the woman from her house when he got to know about the police complaint, the SP said.

A case was lodged against the man under sections 376 (rape), 366 (kidnapping), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, police said.

Further investigation is underway, they said.

