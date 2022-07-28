Russia's media regulator asks for Novaya Gazeta's registration to be revoked

Russia's media regulator Roskomnadzor has filed a lawsuit to revoke the registration of the independent Novaya Gazeta newspaper, state-owned news agency TASS reported on Thursday.

Novaya Gazeta, a stalwart of Russia's beleaguered independent media since 1993, suspended operations inside the country in March after receiving warnings from the communications regulator and being forced to remove material from its website on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Part of the paper's staff has set up a European edition from Riga, Latvia. Novaya Gazeta's longtime editor-in-chief, Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Dmitry Muratov, has remained in Russia despite his vocal opposition to the conflict in Ukraine.

