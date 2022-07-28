Bommai to meet family of murdered BJP youth leader

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be meeting the family of murdered BJP activist Praveen Nettar in Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday evening.

According to the Chief Minister's office, Bommai will be reaching Mangaluru by air and from there he will travel to Nettaru via Bellare by road to console the family of the deceased.

He will be traveling back to Bengaluru tonight, according to the Chief Minister's tour programme.

Praveen Nettar, a zilla BJP Yuva Morcha committee member, was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop in Bellare in Sullia Taluk by motor bike-borne assailants on Tuesday night.

Following the killing, tension prevailed at several places in Dakshina Kannada district on Wednesday, with instances of stone-pelting and police lathicharge being reported.

A section of the BJP and Sangh Parivar supporters have turned their angst against the state government accusing it of not standing up to protect the lives of Hindu workers.

There are reports of several Yuva Morcha workers and office bearers across the state of having resigned or threatening to resign in protest against Nettar's killing, demanding justice for him, strict action against elements involved in murder of Hindu Karyakartas, and protection to their lives.

Responding to a question on resignations, Bommai earlier today said, ''The situation is such that they are in anger, we will pacify them, we are confident, they are our 'karyakartas'.'' He also said that he has informed the party's central leadership about the developments.

