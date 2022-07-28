Left Menu

VP Naidu calls for innovative campaign in local languages for better outreach

Shri Naidu advised the lawmakers that the campaign to eliminate hepatitis be carried out in the local language of the people to maximise outreach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-07-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 16:16 IST
VP Naidu calls for innovative campaign in local languages for better outreach
Shri Naidu said that while India is becoming stronger globally on all fronts, it is equally important to  make India “a healthy and happy nation”. Image Credit: Twitter(@VPSecretariat)
  • Country:
  • India

The Vice President, Shri M. Venkaiah Naidu today emphasised the need to increase awareness about Hepatitis both among the public and policy makers. He also wanted policy makers and public representatives at all levels to take the message about preventable hepatitis to the people in their respective constituencies.

In his keynote address in the awareness session on World Hepatitis Day for the Members of Parliament at Parliament House today, the Vice President called for making the campaign for eliminating hepatitis by 2030 a 'people's movement', on the lines of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and TB Free India Campaign.

Shri Naidu advised the lawmakers that the campaign to eliminate hepatitis be carried out in the local language of the people to maximise outreach. He also called for innovation in government messaging in this regard, to avoid monotony and to make the message accessible and understandable to the common man.

Shri Naidu said that while India is becoming stronger globally on all fronts, it is equally important to make India "a healthy and happy nation". He also urged people to adopt better dietary habits and a physically active lifestyle.

The Vice President appreciated the Lok Sabha Speaker, Shri Om Birla for providing continuous patronage to the cause of hepatitis and also thanked Dr SK Sarin and his team of doctors at ILBS for their consistent efforts on this public health issue.

Speaker, Lok Sabha, Shri Om Birla, Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Shri Harivansh Narayan Singh, Lt. Governor of Delhi, Shri Vinay Kumar Saxena, Secretary General, Lok Sabha, Shri Utpal Kumar Singh, Members of Parliament and others were present during the session.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

 United States
2
Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 me...

 Global
3
Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022