SIU committed to investigating allegations of corruption

SIU spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago, said reports that the SIU is being used for political gain is “misleading…and not based on facts”.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 28-07-2022 16:51 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 16:51 IST
Kganyago explained that proclamations signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa go through a rigorous process before even reaching the President’s desk. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says it is committed to investigating credible allegations of corruption "without fear or favour".

This after media reports that the unit is allegedly being used for nefarious political acts following proclamations authorising the SIU to investigate at least 14 state departments and entities.

SIU spokesperson, Kaizer Kganyago, said reports that the SIU is being used for political gain is "misleading…and not based on facts".

"[The] SIU refutes, with the contempt that it deserves, the inference that that it is being used as a political tool by anyone. The SIU work independently without any fear, favour or prejudice. All our investigations are allegation based as we get the allegation from whistle blowers," he said.

Kganyago explained that proclamations signed by President Cyril Ramaphosa go through a rigorous process before even reaching the President's desk.

"When the SIU receives the allegations from the whistleblowers, it goes through a vigorous process of assessment done in accordance with the legislation. Once the SIU is convinced that there is merit in the allegation, we then draft a proclamation that is taken through the process leading to the signing of the Proclamation by the President as required by law.

"It is incorrect to link the need and duty to investigate allegations of corruption and administration to politics. As the SIU, we have committed to the public that we will assess and investigate every allegation that is reported to the SIU without fear, favour or prejudice," Kganyago said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

