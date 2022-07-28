Left Menu

12 'Jihadis' of Bangladeshi terror group Ansarul Islam held in Assam

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 28-07-2022 18:04 IST | Created: 28-07-2022 17:46 IST
12 ‘Jihadis’ of Bangladeshi terror group Ansarul Islam held in Assam
Twelve alleged Jihadis, with links to the Bangladesh-based terror group Ansarul Islam, were arrested from Assam's Barpeta and Morigaon districts, police officers said on Thursday.

Seven others, suspected to be linkmen of the same outfit were also nabbed in Morigaon district.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said two major terror modules were busted in the state in a "nationally coordinated operation".

U.S. FAA proposes that new planes have a second flight deck barrier

Southern Delta Aquariids meteor shower peaking this weekend; see up to 20 meteors per hour

Hyderabad teen gangrape case: 4 minors granted bail

Sports News Roundup: Games-India lobbies for shooting and wrestling at Victoria 2026 Commonwealth Games; MLB roundup: Fast start propels Mets past rival Yankees and more

