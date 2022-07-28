Photos of Prez, PM should find place in ads related to Chess Olympiad: Madras HC

The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Thursday said the Prime Minister's photo should have been shown in the advertisements for the 44th Chess Olympiad being held in Tamil Nadu even if he was not in a position to attend. Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Sivagangai, had filed a petition in the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court.

In his petition, Kumar said the 44th Chess Olympiad is going to start on Thursday at Chennai's Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu. The Prime Minister is going to inaugurate this competition. The petition said the tournament, which is scheduled to run from July 28 to August 10, has been funded largely by public tax. "This is an event that can bring pride to a country of international importance but the ruling party (in Tamil Nadu) used it as an event for their political gain. Apart from the photographs of the President of India and the Prime Minister not placed, only the photograph of Chief Minister Stalin has been placed in these advertisements," the plea said.

The petition said that the advertisements related to Chess Olympiad should be ordered to include the name and photographs of the President and the Prime Minister. The case was heard before the bench of Chief Justice of Madras High Court Munishwar Nath Bhandari and Justice Anandi.

Advocate Aneel from Delhi appeared for the petitioner through video conference. The petitioner demanded an apology from the Tamil Nadu government for not including the photo of the Prime Minister in advertisements.

Advocate General said that the Tamil Nadu government has coordinated the event and the Prime Minister's visit has been confirmed on the 22nd of the month. Following this, the photo of the Prime Minister has been published in today's newspapers. The Chief justice opined that Prime Minister's photo should have been shown even if he was not in a position to attend. He mentioned that the country should be highlighted in an environment where thousands of athletes from more than 100 countries are participating.

The Chief Justice opined that the photo of the Prime Minister should have been shown even if he was not in a position to attend. The court was then adjourned for the next day of hearing. The 44th Chess Olympiad was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday in Chennai. Besides, the state Chief Minister MK Stalin and PM Modi, actor Rajnikanth and several other prominent personalities were also present at the occasion.

The Olympiad is being held at the Four Points by Sheraton Mahabalipuram Resort and Convention Centre in Mahabalipuram. The Chess Olympiad was initially scheduled to be held in Russia and was moved to Chennai after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The upcoming edition will witness a record 188 teams in the Open section and 162 in the women's category.

The 44th Chess Olympiad will run till August 10.(ANI)

