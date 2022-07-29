Piped water supply to each family in Tripura by Dec: Minister

The Tripura government has set a target of supplying piped water to every family in the state by December under the Centre's 'Jal Jeevan Mission', minister Sushanta Chowdhury said.

Of the total rural 7, 41,945 families, as many as 3, 66,233 have been covered under the programme that was launched in 2019, and the rest would also get to avail the facility soon, the drinking water and sanitation minister said.

Prior to 2019, only 24,502 families had access to piped water supply, he said.

In all, 3, 90,735 families are currently receiving clean tap water in the state, the minister explained.

"The piped water coverage has increased from 3.30 per cent in 2019 to 52.66 per cent till date and the department of water and sanitation is working relentlessly to provide the facility to all families by December," Chowdhury asserted.

The minister said efforts were also underway to ensure clean water supply to schools and anganwadi centres.

"Of the total 3,447 schools in rural areas, 75.99 have been covered under 'Jal Jeevan Mission'. Also, 53.97 per cent of 4,821 anganwadi centres have the facility", he said.

Chowdhury added that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 166 crore for the implementation of the scheme within stipulated time.

